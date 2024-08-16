FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pro Reit Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:PRV)

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Pro Reit in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Pro Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

