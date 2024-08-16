FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Lifted by Analyst

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RANI opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

