FY2024 EPS Estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Lowered by Analyst (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.