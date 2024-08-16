FY2026 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Raised by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.08. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. 37,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,370,000 after purchasing an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,347,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40,757.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 103,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,343.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $1,531,240. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

