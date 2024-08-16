Gaimin Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Gaimin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gaimin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gaimin has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $90,591.83 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00118597 USD and is down -6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $111,769.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

