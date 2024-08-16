Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.
Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,098. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $137.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on GALT shares. StockNews.com lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
