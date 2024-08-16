Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $902,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 544,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,537. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.18.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2014 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.