Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,284,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 3,092,790 shares.The stock last traded at $17.56 and had previously closed at $17.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 341.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

