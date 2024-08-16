GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the July 15th total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GD Culture Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GDC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 40,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,379. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. GD Culture Group has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

