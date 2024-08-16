Genelux’s (GNLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of Genelux stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Genelux has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genelux by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

