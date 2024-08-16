Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth $159,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,920 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Generac Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GNRC traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.62. 912,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

