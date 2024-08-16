General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus increased their target price on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.53. 795,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,920,034. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $185.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

