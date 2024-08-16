GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

GeoVax Labs Trading Up 3.1 %

GeoVax Labs stock opened at $3.35 on Monday. GeoVax Labs has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

