Gigachad (GIGA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $253.62 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, Gigachad has traded up 68% against the dollar. Gigachad has a market cap of $253.62 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad was first traded on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,604,029,238 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,823 with 9,228,426,551 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.02842776 USD and is up 26.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $13,068,746.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

