Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.82.

Global-E Online Stock Up 7.1 %

GLBE traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.56. 1,335,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.18.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth about $57,816,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Global-E Online by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after purchasing an additional 217,415 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth $25,071,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 992,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after buying an additional 429,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

