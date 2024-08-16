Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,933,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,029,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,795,000 after purchasing an additional 526,143 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,602,000 after purchasing an additional 493,164 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,192,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,413,000 after buying an additional 477,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,986,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,507. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.63.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.