Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA URA traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $25.35. 1,416,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,760. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

