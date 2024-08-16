Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Up 75.0% in July

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Glucose Health Stock Down 9.1 %

OTCMKTS:GLUC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Glucose Health has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Get Glucose Health alerts:

Glucose Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.