Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 3.8% Higher

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.77. 445,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,809,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

