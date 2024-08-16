Governance OHM Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $27,057.04 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for $3,766.40 or 0.06325015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
