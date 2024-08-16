Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Stock Price Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. 488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.4266 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75%
Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.
