Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,144,100 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 5,170,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,471.4 days.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $33.60.
About Great-West Lifeco
