Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,144,100 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 5,170,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,471.4 days.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

