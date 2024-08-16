Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of GBX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.15. The stock had a trading volume of 35,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,387. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

