Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 15.69%.

Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re

About Greenlight Capital Re

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 267,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 75,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 104,721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Articles

