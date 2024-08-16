Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $174.86 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 15.69%.
Institutional Trading of Greenlight Capital Re
About Greenlight Capital Re
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
