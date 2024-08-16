GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Stephen Aiello Purchases 51,084 Shares

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Aiello bought 51,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,570.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,061 shares in the company, valued at $851,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. 1,128,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,026. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,001,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 43,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

