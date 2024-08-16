Guggenheim Boosts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $1,030.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Guggenheim from $884.00 to $1,030.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $956.88.

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $927.99. 1,100,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,164. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $966.10. The stock has a market cap of $881.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $877.49 and its 200-day moving average is $802.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

