Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,426,000 shares, an increase of 167.6% from the July 15th total of 1,654,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44,260.0 days.
Haidilao International Trading Down 6.8 %
HDALF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.69.
About Haidilao International
