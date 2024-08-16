Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,426,000 shares, an increase of 167.6% from the July 15th total of 1,654,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44,260.0 days.

Haidilao International Trading Down 6.8 %

HDALF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

