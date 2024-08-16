Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,426,000 shares, an increase of 167.6% from the July 15th total of 1,654,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44,260.0 days.

Haidilao International Trading Down 6.8 %

HDALF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Haidilao International has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

About Haidilao International

(Get Free Report)

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.