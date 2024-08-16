HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Shares Gap Up to $20.48

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.48, but opened at $21.16. HBT Financial shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 1,192 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $674.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,261.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HBT Financial news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HBT Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

