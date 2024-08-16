HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOR opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Biora Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Biora Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics in the United States. The company offers NaviCap, a targeted oral delivery platform for delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and BioJet, a systemic oral delivery platform designs to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery of large molecules for management of chronic diseases.

