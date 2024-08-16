HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dianthus Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($4.88) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNTH. Lifesci Capital upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNTH opened at $29.81 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 757,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 132,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.