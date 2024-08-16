HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

IO Biotech Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. IO Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that IO Biotech will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IO Biotech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOBT. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 987,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IO Biotech by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of IO Biotech by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

