HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.45) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $3.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $227.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $189,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

