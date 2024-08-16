Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Hold”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.64.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,231.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.