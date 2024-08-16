Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and approximately $46.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00034441 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,875,282,722 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,865,137,887.12253 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05237302 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $43,529,734.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

