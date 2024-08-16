Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Volume Reaches $26,035.94

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $142.34 million and $26,035.94 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $3.90 or 0.00006584 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.8639644 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $31,392.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

