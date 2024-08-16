Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $400.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $358.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 64.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 298,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $102,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 47,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,365,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.