Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Has $4.04 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.2% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $362.06. 3,285,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,551. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.21. The company has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

