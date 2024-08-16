Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.