Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

HON traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $198.46. 2,899,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,123. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.45.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

