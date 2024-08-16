Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.96. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,864,000 after purchasing an additional 115,826 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,302 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 232.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,384 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 17.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,488,000 after purchasing an additional 296,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115,543 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.