Horizen (ZEN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $116.99 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 15th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.63 or 0.00013270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $116.99 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00074178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00038827 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,324,381 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.