H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. H&R Block updated its FY25 guidance to $5.15-5.35 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 5.150-5.350 EPS.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.9 %

H&R Block stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 1,572,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,500. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $58.63.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H&R Block

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.