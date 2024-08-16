HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $610.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total transaction of $290,850.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,938 shares of company stock worth $24,451,825. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $10,817,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $2,096,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $489.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $526.44 and a 200-day moving average of $587.17.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

