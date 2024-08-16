Human Investing LLC Decreases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Human Investing LLC decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.05. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

