Human Investing LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Human Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Prosperitas Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 127,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $12,149,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,291,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,283. The stock has a market cap of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.16. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

