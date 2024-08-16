Human Investing LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Human Investing LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,177. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.