Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Humana were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.55.

NYSE HUM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $357.23. 729,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,832. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.59 and a 200-day moving average of $346.74. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

