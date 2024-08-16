Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 550.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.10. 186,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,643. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day moving average is $182.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,748.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,700 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $514,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,748.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,450 shares of company stock worth $818,123 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

