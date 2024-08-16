Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,214,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

THG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.79. 136,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,715. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.75.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.91) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

