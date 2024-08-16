Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Old Second Bancorp worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 41,821 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 249,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 24.7% in the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 50,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 382,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $715.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. Research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

In related news, Director John Ladowicz sold 30,585 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $496,088.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,694.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

